West Midlands Police officer denies three assaults
- Published
A West Midlands Police officer has denied committing three assaults in a month.
PC Declan Jones, 29, is alleged to have committed the offences on 20, 21 and 23 April in Birmingham.
The charges relate to the stop-and-search of a man at Aston, another man in Handsworth and the detention of a youth at Newtown.
Mr Jones, who appeared before Coventry Magistrates' Court, was charged after allegations of excessive use of force.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said last month its wider investigation into the alleged use of force by officers in Birmingham was still ongoing.
Mr Jones was granted bail to reappear at the same court on 23 December.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk