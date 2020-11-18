Perry Barr fly-over work to cause a year of disruption
A fly-over in Birmingham at the centre of row between campaigners and the city council looks set to be demolished from January.
The Perry Barr fly-over will make way for a dual carriageway at ground level, as part of £27.1m infrastructure works.
It is expected to cause more than a year of traffic disruption, council papers show.
Last year, more than 15,000 people objected to the plans.
Campaigners say the proposed dual carriageway will cause more congestion. Local MPs and the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street are among those to object to the plans.
Birmingham City Council, which approved the scheme in October 2019, said it needed to "future-proof" the area's transport infrastructure.
About 5,000 homes are expected to be built in the area following the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Work along the A34 will include closing the Perry Barr fly-over and putting in a new junction with Harrier Way, with journey times in the area set to rise significantly at peak hours.
The most disruption is expected over the first five months of next year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The initiative will mean closing Perry Barr railway station to passengers for a year from March, with work on the station expected to begin in February.
Birmingham City Council said it had developed measures including using traffic signals to give priority to diverted A34 traffic and temporary signals that could reduce travel times.
