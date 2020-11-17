Marie Gladders named as Stockland Green stab death victim
The family of a woman killed in a stabbing say they are "beyond devastated" by her death.
Police have named her as Marie Gladders, 51, who was pronounced dead at an address on George Road in Stockland Green, Birmingham, on Thursday.
Mark Masefield, 52, of George Road, has been charged with her murder.
A post-mortem examination confirmed Ms Gladders, from Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, died from stab injuries.
Mr Masefield appeared for a preliminary hearing at Birmingham Crown Court earlier and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 9 December.
In a statement issued through West Midlands Police, Ms Gladders's family said "to lose her in such a cruel way is deeply saddening".
They added: "We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the tragic loss of our beautiful mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, partner and friend."
