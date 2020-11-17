Leneto Kellengbeck death: Man cleared of Solihull murder
A man has been cleared of murdering a father who was stabbed to death.
Leneto "Lenny" Kellengbeck, 24, was found injured on Arran Way in the Smith's Wood area of Solihull on 29 March and died at the scene.
Demus Marcus, 24, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of his murder after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
The jury on Monday also found Mr Marcus not guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.
Post-mortem tests revealed Mr Kellengbeck, who had a two-year-old daughter, died of multiple stab wounds.
In a tribute earlier this year, Mr Kellengbeck's mother described her "kind and thoughtful" son as "her world".
