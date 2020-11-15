Man dies and three injured in M6 crash in Warwickshire
- Published
A driver died and three people were injured when a car hit the central reservation on the M6.
The Vauxhall car was involved in the accident on the southbound motorway, near to junction three at Corley, Warwickshire, at 17:00 GMT on Saturday.
Formal identification of the driver, a man in his 40s, is yet to take place, Warwickshire Police said.
The injuries of the others in the car are not life-threatening, it said.
Sgt Shaun Bridle, from the force, has urged anyone who saw the car before the collision to come forward.
