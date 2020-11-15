Birmingham van crash: Girl 'seriously' injured
- Published
A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a van, police say.
The crash took place on Brandwood Park Road in Kings Heath in Birmingham on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
The girl remains in hospital in a "serious but stable condition", the force added.
The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries. Officers have asked anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk