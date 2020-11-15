Women fined over Covid limousine breach in Bilston
- Published
Seven women have been fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions after being caught together in a limousine.
Officers from West Midlands Police said they were "astonished" when they stopped the vehicle in Bilston on Saturday night and found the women, who were all from separate households.
Under lockdown rules, which started on 5 November, people must not mix with those from other households indoors.
The women were each fined £200 for breaching regulations, the force said.
