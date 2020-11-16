Socially distanced pantomime to go ahead in Birmingham
- Published
A socially distanced pantomime is set to go ahead in Birmingham.
The one-act production of Robin Hood will be staged at the Alexandra Theatre in the city in January.
It will star Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood as the Sheriff of Nottingham.
Lisa Mart, theatre director, said being able to bring its team back to the theatre to prepare for the production "is the Christmas present we have all been dreaming of".
The show is being produced by the Birmingham Hippodrome and Qdos Entertainment but is being performed at the Alexandra, as the Hippodrome is hosting the Van Gogh Alive experience.
Organisers said the production was going ahead with support from the National Lottery, allowing performances to be financially "viable" with the much-reduced audience numbers.
The production team said it meant audiences would not have to miss out on "the magic of pantomime this year".
Theatres and other arts venues have been hit hard by lockdown measures and social distancing rules.
The Hippodrome had already announced it could make about 60 members of staff redundant as it looks to scale back areas of the business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also starring in the production is Matt Slack, who has appeared in productions at the Hippodrome for the last seven years, along with Richard Cadell and Sooty plus local comedy character Doreen Tipton.
The previously planned production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears starring Jason Donovan will be staged at the Hippodrome in December 2021.
