Man charged with murder over Birmingham stab death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was killed following reports of a stabbing.
The 51-year-old's body was found at an address in George Road in Stockland Green, Birmingham, on Thursday at about 20:25 GMT.
A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.
Mark Masefield, 52, of George Road, was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.
