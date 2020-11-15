Hundreds send birthday cards to Birmingham boy
- Published
Hundreds of people have sent birthday cards to a nine-year-old boy after an appeal by his family.
Oscar Jealous, from Kingstanding in Birmingham, was diagnosed with life-limiting Batten disease in February.
His family put out a plea for cards about 10 days ago and said they had been "overwhelmed" by the response.
His father, Alex, said they wanted to do something to "make Oscar feel special" and give him a birthday to remember on Sunday.
Thousands of pounds have already been raised to help Oscar's family pay for his specialist care and also to help him fulfil a "bucket list of dream days".
Oscar's condition means he is losing his sight, will gradually lose speech and mobility and is developing dementia.
"The intention when he was diagnosed was to have a big family party in the garden," Mr Jealous said.
"The simple fact is, it is more likely that next year will be very different, this is probably going to be the last birthday where he understands what is going on."
Mr Jealous said they had received more than 500 cards, about 20 presents and were expecting a "mountain" of balloons to be delivered on Oscar's birthday.
"It is a very overwhelming thing, but at the same time it is nice," he said.
"It highlights how supported we are as a family, not just from close friends and family but from the wider community.
"It is about memory making so we have things, and his brother has things, that we can sit and look back on."
