Second murder arrest after Stechford fatal shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting three months ago.
Murtaza Nazir, 26, died on Bagshaw Road, in Stechford, Birmingham, shortly before 20:00 BST on 28 August.
West Midlands Police said officers have acted on information and arrested a 28-year-old man from an address in Sheffield.
The suspect has been taken to a custody block in the West Midlands for questioning, the force said.
A second man, Shamraz Khan, 22, of Poppy Grove, Saltley, has previously been charged with murder and was remanded in custody.
Det Ch Insp Scott Griffiths said: "This inquiry is very much ongoing and we believe there are still people out there with information which can help us.
"We need them to come forward."
