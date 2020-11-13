Worker dies in fall from Birmingham church
A worker has died after falling from a church in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said it was called to reports of a man falling while working on the church in Pershore Road South, Kings Norton, at about 11.30 GMT.
A 64-year-old man from Birmingham was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed, it said.
Police said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed and its own inquiries were continuing.
