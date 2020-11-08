Covid-19: Police apology over Sainsbury's face mask exemption demand
- Published
Police have apologised after forcing a man to leave a supermarket because he could not prove he was exempt from wearing a face mask.
The incident is believed to have occurred at a Sainsbury's store in Oldbury last month.
In a video posted on social media, several officers can be seen confronting the man, who said he was exempt due to a medical condition.
West Midlands Police said the officers were wrong to demand proof of this.
In the mobile phone footage, which has attracted thousands of comments, one officer told the man: "If you can't provide proof... you will be forcibly removed from the store."
This was "incorrect" and the officers had "misinterpreted the guidance", the force added.
Face masks became mandatory in shops in England in July, but there are exemptions for those with a physical or mental illness or disability.
'Distress and upset'
The government regulations state that people "do not routinely need to show any written evidence of this" and "do not need show an exemption card", although a note can be downloaded from its website.
Some disability groups have called on the government to introduce a recognised exemption badge because of the abuse some have faced at the hands of other shoppers.
West Midlands Police said the officers had been spoken to regarding their understanding of the current legislation.
"We sincerely apologise for any distress and upset we have caused to the man and his wife," it said.
"These are unprecedented times and we're all adapting to the new legislation and guidance which has changed many times during the pandemic."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk