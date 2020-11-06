Handsworth Cemetery flood repairs anger relatives
Relatives say they are "struggling" to see where more than £50,000 has been spent on repairing a cemetery after repeated incidents of flooding.
Last month, families used their bare hands and tools to clear mud, unblock drains and build trenches at Handsworth Cemetery after graves sunk in the wet.
Mohammed Ishtiaq, whose mother is buried there, said he could only see new turf and a floor mound.
Birmingham City Council has apologised to the families for the upset caused.
Mr Ishtiaq said there had been four floods in six months, but repair work had only been carried out in one section of the cemetery and new turf laid by the section where his mother was.
"So the money that they say they've spent - the £50,000 - I still can't believe that they've actually paid out £50,000 for that sort of work," he said.
"All they've done is a floor mound, and they've put turfing on. And if they're saying they've spent £50,000 they need to change their contractors, to be honest with you.
"So basically flooding number three and flooding number four have happened on my mum's section of the cemetery - the only thing they've done there is put turfing down, and turfing does not cost much."
A petition by the families calling on the local authority to improve maintenance at the site in Oxhill Road has now attracted about 10,000 signatures.
Council leader Ian Ward said at a full council meeting on Tuesday that he wanted to "place on record my regret for any upset that has been caused by these issues".
Explaining what work had been done, he said the "bulk" of expenditure was the installation of the mound and a soakaway, to drain away excess water, as well as the clearing of gulleys.
More work to remove tree roots and finish gulleys did not happen as scheduled on 23 October as contractors did not appear on site.
