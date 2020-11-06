BBC News

Star Wars toys dumped in Stourbridge garage fetch £250,000

Published
image copyrightAston's Auctioneers
image captionThe toys were found in black bags in a garage

A collection of vintage Star Wars toys found in bin bags in a garage has fetched more than £250,000 at auction.

They and other toys were left to an elderly couple, from Stourbridge, in their neighbour's will.

The couple were unaware of the value of the items, which sold in total for £410,000, and had arranged for skips to throw many of them away.

They were sold by Aston's Auctioneers in Dudley, West Midlands, in its last sale before closing permanently.

Auctioneer Chris Aston said he did not expect the items to fetch so much.

image copyrightAston's Auctioneers
image captionThe Jawa with vinyl cape fetched £22,000

"The best piece was the vinyl cape Jawa, the guys from the desert in the original Star Wars film," he said.

"Not many of these vinyl cape ones made it on to the market, so to find one sealed on the card like the one in this collection, we think there is only eight of them in the world."

That item alone fetched £22,000.

The unnamed couple had invited Mr Aston to look at the large number of toys and comics in the man's house, but had arranged for skips because they had no idea of how valuable some of the items were, Mr Aston said.

image copyrightAston's Auctioneers
image captionThe auction of the collectables was the last by Aston's Auctioneers in Dudley

"The first day I was there I found a rare Batman figure," he said.

"As soon as I found that, I thought, well if that is in there, there could be loads of gems, so I instructed them to cancel the skips.

"It was our best sale ever in 15 years and also our last ever auction as we are now closing the business permanently having been badly affected by the lockdown earlier in the year."

