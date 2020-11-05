Covid: Birthday rave host fined £10,000
A £10,000 fine has been issued to the organiser of a birthday rave attended by about 60 people.
Officers found a sound system and large balloon arches when they arrived at the function room in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Police said the venue on Dale Street, Bilson, also had a drawer of cash, a card reader and supplies of alcohol despite being unlicensed.
Supt Simon Inglis called it a "blatant breach" of coronavirus regulations at a "critical time for the city's health".
"As well as issuing fines to those who arrange such events, those who attend also face the risk of individual fines, and we will not think twice about issuing them when necessary," Supt Inglis said.
Jasbir Jaspal, from Wolverhampton City Council said: "Arranging and taking part in a rave like this contravenes just about every Covid-19 regulation going and I am sure law abiding residents will be as disgusted as I am at the actions of others who, through their thoughtlessness, are putting people's lives at risk."
