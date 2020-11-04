Missing dog rescued from island in Handsworth Park's lake
A dog who had been missing for a week was spotted on an island in the middle of a lake.
Staffordshire bull terrier-cross Amora escaped from her Birmingham home and wandered into nearby Handsworth Park where she swam across its lake.
A member of the public alerted RSPCA officers who, along with firefighters, rescued the frightened six-year-old.
Amora's owner Mandy Baldock was traced and said she was "thrilled" to see her pet again.
Amora and her three year-old son Fonzy, managed to escape from their home in Church Street, Lozells, after a visitor accidentally left a gate at the front of the house open last month.
Mrs Baldock and her son Dan, 27, found Fonzy the following day as they were driving about three miles from their home, but could not see Amora.
"We were really worried something horrible had happened to her as they are usually inseparable. It was really upsetting," she said.
But a week later on 25 October she was contacted by the RSPCA to say she had been found safe and well.
"I was ecstatic... I just couldn't believe she was found on an island in the middle of a lake," she added.
"I am just relieved she was spotted and the lady who saw her called the RSPCA and waited for them to get to the scene."
Fire crews waded across the lake to rescue Amora and used a boat to take the grateful pet back to dry land.
As Amora was microchipped, her owner was easily traced, the RSPCA said.
"I guess she must have got spooked at some point and swam across the lake then decided she was too frightened to get back," Mrs Baldock added.
"She is now enjoying plenty of cuddles at home and is delighted to be back with Fonzy."
