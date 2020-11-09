Julia Rawson murder: Dudley 'horror film' couple guilty
- Published
A man obsessed with horror films has been convicted along with his boyfriend of murdering and dismembering a woman in their flat.
Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 30, took Julia Rawson home after meeting her in a pub in Dudley, West Midlands, in May 2019.
He and David Leesley, 25, then killed her and hid her body parts in undergrowth, the trial at Coventry Crown Court was told.
Maynard-Ellis was also found guilty of rape charges relating to another woman.
Both men had admitted perverting the course of justice and concealing a body, but had denied murder.
Maynard-Ellis was convicted of four counts of rape, one of attempted rape, and of making threats to kill.
The convictions related to allegations made by a woman following his arrest.
Jurors heard Maynard-Ellis had a fascination with decapitation and horror films.
Police said he had gone out the night of the murder with the aim of finding a victim.
"Unfortunately that victim was Julia", Det Insp Jim Colclough, from West Midlands Police, said.
Ms Rawson, 42, was struck about the head.
Her remains, including her severed head, hands and feet, were found on 12 and 29 June last year in two different locations, including near a canal and on wasteland.
