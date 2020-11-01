Sutton Coldfield stabbing: Murder arrest over man's death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 31-year-old stabbed in Birmingham.
The victim, named as Gary Warner, went to Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield in the early hours of Saturday, where he later died.
West Midlands Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a silver Skoda Yeti in Stone Avenue, Falcon Lodge, between 04:00 and 05:00 GMT.
The 20-year-old arrested man remains in police custody, the force said.
Det Insp Wes Martin said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.
"We're appealing for witnesses and would urge anyone who saw the Skoda Yeti around Sutton Coldfield, in particular Falcon Lodge, in the early hours on Saturday morning to get in touch as they may hold vital information."
