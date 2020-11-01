Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Nechells
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died.
Police were called to the scene in Duddeston Manor Road, Nechells, on Saturday just after 18:00 GMT.
The 54-year-old man suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
The driver, a 37-year-old man, stopped at the scene and was arrested. He is also being held on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
