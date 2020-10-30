Five rescued as Erdington house 'destroyed' by fire
- Published
Five people had to be rescued from a severe fire that destroyed a house in the early hours.
West Midlands Fire Service sent 20 firefighters after the blaze broke out on Round Road, Erdington, Birmingham, at about 02:25 GMT.
Four of those rescued from the house had to be taken to hospital for treatment, the fire service said.
Crews remain at the scene and have started an investigation into the cause of the fire.
The fire service said the house was "totally destroyed".
