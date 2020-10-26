MP Stuart Anderson 'received death threats' over school meals vote
An MP has said he and family members have received death threats after he voted against offering free meals to children during school holidays.
Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson's constituency office has also been vandalised, he said.
Over the weekend, paper plates covered in messages saying he "voted against meals for hungry children" were put up at the office, the Tory MP said.
"I've been told to watch myself if I turn up anywhere," he added.
The father of five, 44, said: "I've had threats against me, threats against my family, and my staff have been intimidated."
The MP, who said his constituency office had been targeted several times, added: "I can take name-calling but when my family have to fear for their safety, that's just disgusting.
"Other MPs have had a lot worse than me and some are afraid to go outside their house at the moment."
Apparently if you disagree that vouchers is the only way to solve poverty this is what happens. Some on the left always try to bully their way through politics & caricature the right as evil (or scum) for merely disagreeing. I’m afraid that sort of politics just doesn’t work pic.twitter.com/0wEjZtBdmP— Gary Sambrook MP (@GarySambrook89) October 26, 2020
Fellow Tory MP Gary Sambrook, who also voted against the Labour motion, posted a photo on Twitter of graffiti reading "Gary Sambrook eats big dinners".
In the accompanying comment, he said: "Apparently if you disagree that vouchers is the only way to solve poverty this is what happens."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there will be no U-turn, adding that the government would "make sure we have no children, no kids, no pupils in our country who go hungry this winter".
Labour-led Wolverhampton City Council is among authorities that have vowed to supply free meals or vouchers over half term.
