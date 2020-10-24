BBC News

Solihull HS2 bridge lowered into place

Published
image copyrightHighways England
image captionThe bridge is part of work to remodel Solihull's road network for HS2

A 900-tonne bridge has been lowered into place as part of construction of a new road layout for Birmingham's HS2 Interchange station.

The 45-metre structure was installed over the A446 in Solihull and will form part of the area's remodelled road network.

It was lifted into place using a 128-wheeled hydraulic platform.

Work is due to be complete by Monday, with HS2 saying it has achieved in days what would normally take months.

image captionThe bridge is 45m long and weighs 908 tonnes

"This is really quite a complex job," said Imogen Graves, the design manager for the new Interchange station.

"We have overall about six structures and then 8 km of highways - in terms of coordinating and managing all that it's quite a big task."

She said seeing the bridge go in was "a massive relief and a proud moment" after three years of work and preparation.

