CQC probe into errors at University Hospitals Birmingham
- Published
A criminal investigation has been launched into potential errors at a hospital trust.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has written to University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) to say it was starting an inquiry, the trust said.
It will look at three incidents at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham and Good Hope Hospital, Sutton Coldfield.
The incidents involve possible errors around the provision of anti-coagulant medication, according to the trust.
The inquiry is being brought under Regulation 22 of the Health and Social Care Act, the trust said.
In a statement, a UHB NHS Foundation Trust spokeswoman said: "This is the initial stage of any criminal investigation by the CQC.
"It does not necessarily follow that a criminal offence has actually been committed or that a prosecution will be commenced.
"For legal reasons, the trust cannot comment further at this time."
"We are currently investigating three incidents at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust," added Prof Ted Baker, the CQC's chief inspector of hospitals.
"At this stage we are looking into the incidents to assess what, if any action, is required by CQC.
"We are not able to comment further on the specific incidents concerned at this time."
Its enforcement policy says the CQC has powers to pursue criminal sanctions when there has been a breach of the fundamental standards of quality and safety or some other criminal offence.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk