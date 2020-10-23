Man jailed following West Bromwich flat stand-off
A man has been jailed following an incident where police were involved in a stand-off for almost 16 hours.
Officers were sent to reports of a firearms incident at a property in Birmingham Road in West Bromwich at about 22:00 BST on 26 April.
Noel Foley, 53, of Dangerfield House in West Bromwich, admitted possessing a prohibited weapon, damaging property and possession of cannabis.
He was given 32 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Foley also pleaded guilty to sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.
He denied affray and the prosecution asked for it to lie on file.
