Murder detectives release CCTV images from Erdington
- Published
CCTV images have been released showing what police believe to be a man on the day of his murder.
Leonard Sandel, who was 67 and from Erdington in Birmingham, was found dead at his sheltered accommodation at the start of the month.
West Midlands Police said he was recorded using a cash machine on Tyburn Road on 3 October and he may have been killed later that day.
A woman and two men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
To establish Mr Sandel's movements, police want to talk to people who saw him on 3 October or the morning of 4 October, either on Tyburn Road or near his home on Sorrell Road.
A post mortem examination, carried out on 15 October, revealed Mr Sandel died of a neck injury.
The suspects - a 48-year-old woman and two men aged 42 and 39 - have been released on police bail.
