Keelan Wilson: Boy stabbed 40 times in 'targeted attack'
- Published
Four teenagers stabbed a 15-year-old boy more than 40 times in a "targeted, well-planned" attack, a court heard.
Keelan Wilson was fatally injured on Langley Road in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton on 29 May, 2018.
Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Brian Sasa, Tyrique King, Zenay Pennant-Phillips and Nehemie Tampwo, all aged 19, planned to "execute" the teenager.
Opening the case against them, prosecutor Michael Duck QC said it was not "a spontaneous act of violence".
At the hearing on Wednesday, Mr Duck said: "This was a well-planned, targeted group attack by a number of youths armed with knives, and that was with the plan to execute another young man."
He told the jury a group of youths had run towards Mr Wilson as he sat in the taxi, pulled open the rear door and "set about him with weapons" inflicting more than 40 knife wounds, at least three of which could have been fatal.
He said the taxi driver suffered a "minor cut" and Mr Wilson's friend was unharmed in the attack.
Mr Duck said: "It means that, as awful as it is to consider... each member of that attacking group had been part of an agreement to end Keelan Wilson's life at 11pm that night by inflicting the most appalling violence on him."
Mr Sasa, of Long Ley, Heath Town, Mr King, of Chelwood Gardens, Wolverhampton, Mr Tampwo of Fern Grove in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, and Mr Pennant-Phillips, whose address cannot be published for legal reasons, all deny a single charge of murder.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk