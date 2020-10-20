Kingswinford crash: Police watchdog opens investigation
The police watchdog has opened an investigation into the circumstances of a crash which killed four young people.
Three teenagers and a man, 21, died after their car hit a tree in Bromley Lane, Kingswinford, on 13 October.
A 16-year-old girl, who was also in the car, remains in hospital.
West Midlands Police previously said officers had seen the car, a yellow Skoda Fabia, moments before the crash, but now say the force vehicle was not in the "immediate vicinity".
That police car has been transported from the scene "to ensure that all relevant diagnostic evidence could be recovered to assist the investigation", the force said.
At the time, police also said it had not pursued the Skoda and its occupants had not been spoken to.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it had started an investigation.
"This will thoroughly examine the circumstances including any interaction there may have been between police and the Skoda prior to the collision," a spokesperson said.
Investigators were sent to the scene, the watchdog said, adding inquiries were "still at a very early stage".
The victims of the crash have been named as 21-year-old Joshua Parkes, who was driving, Lucy Tibbetts, 16, and Nathan Cartwright, 18.
The other 16-year-old girl who died has not yet been identified.
West Midlands Police said it was continuing to support the victims' families.
