Family 'devastated' after teens die in Kingswinford crash
- Published
The family of a driver who died in a crash alongside three of his passengers say they are "devastated at the loss of lives".
Joshua Parkes, 21, was one of five people in a Skoda that hit a tree on Bromley Lane in Kingswinford, Dudley, on Tuesday.
Two girls, both 16, also died at the scene, while an 18-year-old man died in hospital on Saturday.
A third 16-year-old girl remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Speaking before news of the latest death, Mr Parkes's family said their thoughts were "with the other families involved at this dreadful time".
"The whole family are devastated at the loss of lives and pray that those in hospital make a full recovery," they said, in a statement released by police.
The passengers who died in the crash at 20:50 BST on 13 October have been named as Lucy Tibbetts, 16, and Nathan Cartwright, 18.
The other 16-year-old has not been named.
