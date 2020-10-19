BBC News

Family 'devastated' after teens die in Kingswinford crash

Published
image copyrightWest Midlands Police
image captionMotorist Joshua Parkes died in the crash in Kingswinford

The family of a driver who died in a crash alongside three of his passengers say they are "devastated at the loss of lives".

Joshua Parkes, 21, was one of five people in a Skoda that hit a tree on Bromley Lane in Kingswinford, Dudley, on Tuesday.

Two girls, both 16, also died at the scene, while an 18-year-old man died in hospital on Saturday.

A third 16-year-old girl remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Speaking before news of the latest death, Mr Parkes's family said their thoughts were "with the other families involved at this dreadful time".

"The whole family are devastated at the loss of lives and pray that those in hospital make a full recovery," they said, in a statement released by police.

  • Latest news from the West Midlands

The passengers who died in the crash at 20:50 BST on 13 October have been named as Lucy Tibbetts, 16, and Nathan Cartwright, 18.

The other 16-year-old has not been named.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • Fourth person dies following Kingswinford car crash

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Kingswinford crash: Tribute to 16-year-old killed in crash

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Kingswinford crash: Three killed and two seriously hurt

    Published
    4 days ago