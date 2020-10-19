Wednesbury man, 19, charged with terror offences
A 19-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences.
Nuh Raheel was arrested in his hometown of Wednesbury, Sandwell, West Midlands, on Tuesday and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
He is charged with seven counts of possession of articles for terrorist purposes.
Mr Raheel was detained in a joint operation between the West Midlands and Metropolitan police forces into alleged Islamist extremism.
At the time of the arrest police said there was "not believed to be any imminent threat to the public".
