Birmingham stabbing: Man in critical condition in hospital
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in the chest.
He was found on Chapel Walk, Kings Norton, in Birmingham, just after 13:50 BST on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.
The man, in his 60s, is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Officers believe the man's bike was stolen after he was attacked, and are appealing for help to find two masked men.
The pair were seen leaving the area with the bike and heading towards Brandwood Park.
