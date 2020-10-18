Birmingham pub bombings: Priti Patel to look at case for inquiry
The Home Secretary is to look into the case for a public inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham Pub Bombings.
The blasts at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the night of 21 November killed 21 people and injured 220.
Their families have long called for a public inquiry into what happened.
Priti Patel said she "recognised the desire to see those responsible brought to justice".
Fresh inquests last year ruled the victims were unlawfully killed, but did not establish who was responsible.
Those hearings came about after years of campaigning by families for a full account into what happened that night.
Julie Hambleton, who lost her sister Maxine in the pub bombings, said the Justice for the 21 group believed an inquiry was the only way to establish "truth, justice and accountability" for the victims.
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "Whilst this is not a firm commitment, it is a step towards securing a public inquiry and ultimately justice for the 21 murdered that night and their families.
"I am firmly of the belief that the only way to achieve justice now is through an open, panel-led, public inquiry, and I will continue to make the case alongside the J421 campaign. The families, and the city of Birmingham, need closure."
Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "My sympathy remains with all those affected by these awful events 46 years ago."
She said she would "welcome" the opportunity to meet some of the families, so she could "take their views into account" before making a decision about an inquiry.
Ms Hambleton said: "She [Priti Patel] needs to hear from us first hand what we have gone through and what we continue to fight for.
"A statutory inquiry is the only way forward, it is such a complex set of circumstances and the big question is, who bombed Birmingham, and who killed our loved ones."
West Midlands Police said there continued to be an active criminal investigation into the case.
