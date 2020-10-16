Paramedic Deena Evans returns to work after Wolverhampton stabbing
A paramedic has returned to work three months after she was stabbed while attending to a patient.
Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, were attacked as they were called to check on a man's welfare in Wolverhampton.
Ms Evans, who suffered a chest wound and nerve damage, said she was "glad to be back" as she returned to work in Willenhall on Thursday.
She is still receiving treatment, but said her recovery was going well.
"My first day I was really nervous, I felt sick and like I couldn't breathe," she said.
Both Ms Evans and Mr Hipgrave have spoken out about the impact on their mental health after the stabbing on 6 July.
However she said the public support "has been phenomenal, it really has been overwhelming".
The man accused of attacking the colleagues - 52-year-old Martyn Smith of Stephens Close, Wolverhampton - has since appeared in court to deny two counts of wounding with intent.
He is expected to stand trial in May next year.
