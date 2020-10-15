Oldbury attack: Two convicted of murdering Amjad Khan
- Published
Two men have been found guilty of killing a man who suffered serious head injuries in an attack in the West Midlands.
Amjad Khan was found by police in a property in Yardley Close, Oldbury, in June 2019.
The 32-year-old from Handsworth died in hospital five days later.
Derek Brennan, 33, of Halesowen Road, Netherton, and Damon Sehra, 23, of no fixed address, were both convicted of murder on Thursday.
They will be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 21 October.
Sehra was also found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and had previously admitted a charge of assault by actual bodily harm.
The jury cleared Brennan of charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and assault by actual bodily harm.
