Three killed and two seriously hurt in Kingswinford car crash
A man and two teenage girls have died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree.
Two other teenagers are being treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries after the crash in Kingswinford, Dudley, on Tuesday.
Emergency Services were called to Bromley Lane just before 21:00 BST.
West Midlands Police said officers had seen the car - a yellow Skoda Fabia - moments before but it had not been pursued or the occupants spoken to.
"This is a tragic time for the families of those involved, and we have specially trained officers who will be supporting them through the difficult time ahead," Sgt Dean Caswell, from the force said.
He appealed for anyone who had seen the Skoda in the area before the crash to get in touch, adding that the investigation into what happened "is at a really early stage".
West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the man, in his 20s, had been driving and the two teenage victims had been passengers in the back of the car.
They were pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesperson said.
A teenage boy, who had been in the front passenger seat, and a third teenage girl in the back, were both taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on blue lights where they remain in critical conditions.
The road, which was closed for investigations, has since reopened.
