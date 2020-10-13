Teenage terror suspect arrested in Wednesbury
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences.
Police from the West Midlands and Metropolitan forces detained the 19-year-old man at a home in Wednesbury, Sandwell, on Tuesday.
Police are searching the property, and the suspect has been taken to a police station in London for questioning.
An officer said the arrest was part of an ongoing proactive investigation and there was "not believed to be any imminent threat to the public".
The matter is allegedly related to Islamist extremism.
