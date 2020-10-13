Coronavirus: Hundreds wish Edwin, 100, happy birthday
Hundreds of strangers have wished a care home resident happy birthday after learning he would turn 100 in isolation from his family.
Well-wishers have sent cards and presents to Edwin Connington, who has not hugged his daughter since March.
"The post lady turned up this morning with another load," said Phil Potter, of Aran Court care home in Birmingham.
Daughter Pam Stallard-Connington said her father would be "emotional and overwhelmed" by people's generosity.
Mr Connington, a former electrical engineer in the RAF, has also been sent Lancaster Bomber memorabilia, as he worked on the aircraft during World War Two.
News of his 100th birthday was shared on BBC Radio WM as part of the station's Make a Difference campaign, which was set up to help people through the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of people sent messages of congratulations on social media to be included in a giant birthday card.
"I have been absolutely flabbergasted at the response," said Mrs Stallard-Connington, who will sing a socially-distanced Happy Birthday outside her father's room along with his sister, Betty, 93.
"There's a box full of stuff for him - it's just kept coming."
Crystal & Glass, an engraving firm near the home in Tile Cross, sent a personalised glass for Mr Connington to enjoy his nightly whisky and ginger in.
And worshippers at St Peter's Church in Coleshill, where Mr Connington rang bells for 50 years, have recorded a special video of bell-ringing and a tour of the church for him.
The kindness shown by strangers has been welcome after a difficult year keeping residents safe, said Mr Potter.
"It's hard - they need their families but they need to stay safe," he said.
"But we had to make a fuss of Edwin, he's the biggest character in the home."