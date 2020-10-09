Cash hoard found in safe in Coventry McDonald's car park
A man has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after he was found with £30,000 in a safe in a McDonald's car park.
The man was found at the restaurant in Gallagher Retail Park, Coventry, on Wednesday after reports he had been seen with a knife.
West Midlands Police said no weapon was recovered, but a safe in car's back seat was found to contain the cash.
The 24-year-old was released under investigation while inquiries continue.
The force shared a video of the moment the safe was opened.
It said it had seized the money, which it believed to be profits from drugs.
The force said if the man could not prove the money had been made legally, it could be seized permanently under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
