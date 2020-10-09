Man jailed for life for 'unprovoked' Birmingham flat murder
- Published
A murderer who fatally stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack at a flat has been jailed for life.
Abdillahi Ali Abdillahi, 41, "swung" at Sayed Abuker Mohamed Ahmed with a knife, police said, as he visited friends on Brighton Road in Birmingham.
Mr Ahmed, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene on 16 March.
Abdillahi was convicted of murder at Birmingham Crown Court last month and on Friday was told he would serve at least 22 years in prison.
West Midlands Police said it was still unclear why he murdered Mr Ahmed and described his death as "a senseless loss of life".
During his trial, the court heard Mr Ahmed, of Tennyson Road, Small Heath, was visiting friends at the multi-occupancy property in the Sparkbrook area when he was punched in the face by Abdillahi.
Mr Ahmed left the room "baffled", the force said, before Abdillahi entered and was described as "shouting and looking angry" before "swinging" at him with a knife.
He collapsed after being stabbed in the chest and leg, while Abdillahi fled to London where he was arrested two days later.
Mr Ahmed's family remembered him as "very kind and social".
