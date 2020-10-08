Birmingham's delayed Clean Air Zone to launch in June 2021
A charge for drivers of high-polluting cars in Birmingham is due to come into force in June 2021, the council said.
The Clean Air Zone, which will see daily fees for older vehicles driving in the city centre, was originally due to be implemented in January this year.
However, it was delayed by issues with vehicle-checking software and the economic impact of coronavirus.
Birmingham's air pollution is "a public health risk" thought to contribute to 900 deaths a year, the council said.
The Clean Air Zone (CAZ) will cover all roads inside Birmingham's A4540 Middleway ring road and the council estimates the charges will apply to about 25% of vehicles on the city's roads.
The proposed charges for high-polluting vehicles are £8 for cars and £50 for buses and HGVs, with some exemptions.
It is also part of a wider transport plan that could see all private cars banned from driving through the city centre by 2031.
"Poor air quality remains a public health risk and a Clean Air Zone provides the city with an effective tool for tackling this issue in the shortest possible time," Cllr Waseem Zaffar, cabinet member for transport and environment, said.
The city council received multiple warnings about air pollution and was told it faced a £60m fine if it did not clear up the air by this year.
The policy has attracted criticism, with claims businesses and low-income residents will be particularly hard hit.
Taxi firms in Birmingham protested with "go-slow" demonstrations, arguing cabs should be exempt from the charges and demanding more support from the council.
The council has said it will provide a number of exemptions and incentives.
