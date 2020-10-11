Families reunited at Kingswinford care home thanks to screen
- Published
Relatives who have spent months separated from loved ones at a care home are now able to see them thanks to a novel visiting booth.
Families sit behind plexi-glass and speak to each other over a phone at New Bradley Hall in Kingswinford.
Those who have struggled to communicate with loved ones during lockdown said it had made a huge difference.
Manager Michaela Wilson said residents' faces "light up" at the sight of their families.
Kingswinford, which is within Dudley, is subject to stricter visiting rules in care homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which means people are only allowed to visit under exceptional circumstances.
The screen has been put down the middle of a bedroom at the Black Country Housing Group-run home. Families come in from a garden entrance and, because of the screen, can remove their masks to make communication easier.
Rhona Collins, 72, from Wordsley, can now visit 94-year-old mother, Dayrell Matthews weekly.
She said her mother, who had moved into the home after a fall, was slightly deaf and talking on the phone was a "bit of a struggle".
The new arrangement is "100% better", she said.
"You can visibly see her and understand how her mind is working," Mrs Collins said.
"On the phone you couldn't tell if someone is miserable, whereas I can tell if she is happy or not so happy... she does enjoy it."
Manager Michaela Wilson said the booth is the "safest way" to allow visits to carry on after months of isolation.
"You have got to balance keeping everybody safe, but that loneliness and not seeing that family does affect people," she said.
"Sometimes it is a little bit more difficult on telephone, but if they can see them face to face, then it has made a massive difference.
"By being able to take the mask off because they are at the other side of a screen, you can see the faces light up."
