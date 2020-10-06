Man denies father's stabbing murder in Wolverhampton
- Published
A 20-year-old man has denied murdering a father of one in Wolverhampton.
Paulius Petrasiunas, 24, was fatally stabbed in Chervil Rise, Heath Town, and died at the scene on 13 July.
Sean Bulle, from Clover Ley, Heath Town, denied murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier.
He was remanded in custody to appear for a pre-trial hearing on 8 January. A trial date has been set at the court for 12 April.
