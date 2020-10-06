Birmingham man convicted of terror offences breaches his order
A man convicted of terrorism charges has been back to court after not telling police about new bank cards and a mobile phone.
Shahid Khan, 28, from Birmingham, was jailed for 40 months in 2013 after admitting engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts .
He admitted four breaches of an order to keep authorities up to date with his details following his release.
Khan was given a four-month suspended sentence at the Old Bailey on Friday.
The court heard between November 2019 and May 2020 Khan, of Perry Barr, had acquired two replacement bank cards linked to his main NatWest account and had opened a Monzo account without telling police.
This was in breach of a 10-year order, under which he was required to notify police of changes in his financial information within three days, the court heard.
Investigations also revealed he was using a mobile phone detectives were unaware of.
Prosecutor Kieran Cunningham said the risk of harm was "high given the nature of the defendant's terrorism offending history".
But Antonie Muller, for Khan, said the offences showed "the sometimes chaotic way this young man lives his life".
As well as the sentence, suspended for two years, Mr Justice Sweeney ordered Khan to complete 10 days' rehabilitation activity requirement.
He added he was satisfied the offences owed more to a "casual attitude" towards the notification order than a "deliberate flouting" of it.
