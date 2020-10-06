Oldbury school declared safe after 'chemical-like' smell
A school has been declared safe by firefighters after it was evacuated due to reports of a "chemical-like" smell.
Two women had to be assessed after emergency services were called to Christ Church Primary School, in Oldbury, on Monday afternoon.
West Midlands Fire Service said investigations detected "low levels" of a fuel-type substance, although the source could not be identified.
The school, on Albert Street, was closed to pupils on Tuesday.
The school said it will carrying out further checks to pinpoint the source.
A spokesperson said: "We're looking forward to welcoming children back to school and we'll keep parents and carers updated on when that will be.
"The smell has completely gone and we hope to be open as usual tomorrow [Wednesday]."
