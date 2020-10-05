Brierley Hill shootings: Man appears in court
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering two men found shot dead in a car.
William Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, both from Bartley Green, Birmingham, were found in a car park in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on Wednesday.
At Birmingham Magistrates Court earlier, Jonathan Houseman, 32, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
