Harvey Waterfield death: Teen jailed for Dudley murder
A teenager has been jailed for at least 12 and a half years after admitting murdering a man in what police described as a "savage" attack.
Harvey Waterfield, 19, from Wednesbury, was found stabbed in the back in Spring Pool Meadow in Russells Hall, Dudley, on 16 March and died at the scene.
The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Three other men admitted violent disorder.
The 17-year-old admitted murder and possession of a bladed article at a hearing in October.
He was told on Friday he must serve a minimum of 12-and-a-half years in youth detention and later prison before he can be considered for release.
Det Insp Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police, said: "Harvey's death was simply tragic. It was a savage attack, unprovoked and with no clear motive."
"Harvey was a young man with his whole life ahead of him. My thoughts are with his family and friends."
Christopher Halford, 28, from Middle Park Road, Dudley; Connor Oakley, 18, from Spring Pool Meadow, Russells Hall, and another 17-year-old who also cannot be named due to his age, admitted violent disorder an an earlier hearing.
Halford was given a 20-month prison sentence; Oakley was jailed for two years and the 17-year-old, who admitted having a blade in a public place, was made subject of a two-year Youth Referral Order.
