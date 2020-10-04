Boy, 14, chased then stabbed in Birmingham takeaway
- Published
A 14-year old boy has been stabbed twice after being chased into a takeaway restaurant, police say.
The attack happened on Rookery Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, during Saturday afternoon.
The teenager was approached by a number of men before they chased him into the restaurant, said West Midlands Police.
His injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening, the force added.
CCTV and house-to-house inquiries are under way.
