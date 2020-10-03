Brierley Hill shootings: Man charged with murders
A man has been charged with murdering two men who found shot dead in a car.
William Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, both from Bartley Green, were found in a car park off Moor Street in Brierley Hill, Dudley, just before 15:30 BST on Wednesday.
A post-mortem examination found both men died from gunshot wounds, West Midlands Police said.
Jonathan Houseman, 32, from Stourbridge, has been charged with two counts of murder.
Mr Houseman, of Quarry Park Road, is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said.
A second person arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released without charge, the force added.
