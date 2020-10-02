Brierley Hill shooting: Tributes paid to victims
- Published
Tributes have been paid to two men who were found shot in a car.
William Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, both from Bartley Green, were found in a car park off Moor Street in Brierley Hill, Dudley just before 15:30 BST on Wednesday.
A post-mortem examination found both men died from gunshot wounds, West Midlands Police said.
A man in his 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody, the force added.
A second person has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is being questioned, it said.
In a statement, released by police, Mr Henry's family said he was a "much-loved dad, son, brother, uncle, partner and friend".
"He was the light of our lives, his death has left a huge void in our lives."
The family of Mr McIntosh said he was a "much-loved son, a devoted partner and a doting father to his two sons", a "loving brother to his three sisters and three brothers" and "loved dearly by his whole family nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles and cousins".
"There will be a big whole left in all of our hearts," they said
"As a family we are all absolutely devastated and heartbroken."
Det Ch Insp Jim Munro, from West Midlands Police' homicide team said he continued to appeal to anyone with information about what happened to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
- Published
- 1 day ago
- Published
- 1 day ago