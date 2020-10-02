Covid-19: License suspended and bar investigated
- Published
A nightclub has had its licence suspended for Covid-19 breaches and another club is being investigated after 200 people were seen leaving.
Seventy people were found at a party at the Nakira club in Birmingham in August, with no social distancing.
Last week, police found the club operating past the 22:00 BST curfew, with customers still inside at 00:40, leading to the licence being suspended.
On Wednesday, police tweeted 200 people had left the Kasablanca Lounge.
Small Heath and Highgate Police tweeted they attended the Moseley Street premises after reports of an illegal rave.
More than 200 people were inside with no social distancing or evidence of track and trace being used, they said.
'Life or death'
The Nakira nightclub, at Suffolk Street, Queensway, could now see its licence permanently revoked, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Philip Davis, chairman of a licensing sub committee on Birmingham City Council, said the committee had little choice but to suspend the club's licence in the interim.
"All businesses have a responsibility - not only to their staff and customers - but to the wider community and there must be consequences when Covid-19 guidance is simply ignored," he said.
"This is potentially a matter of life or death and Birmingham City Council will continue to work with West Midlands Police to enforce the guidelines."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
- Published
- 21 August